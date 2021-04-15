So Beautiful is the new song of Piso 21

The Colombian group Piso 21 is releasing a new album called “El amor en los tiempo del perreo”, in which their song “Tan Bonita” stands out.

The song celebrates all that it means to be a woman at a time when there has been an intense debate within the Latin urban music community about the categorization of women as one thing or another.

According to one of the members, Dim explains, the idea is to empower women and make everyone feel included.

“It is a great song, first of all, second, something that identifies us has always been our struggle to be the voice of many women who do not have it and now that we have the opportunity to reach many people with a message of equality and assert the Women rights”

Likewise, the song seeks to remind all women of the fact that they are beautiful regardless of their size, color or creed.

The video, which was produced by 36 Grados and directed by MY_Oldskin, features the group singing for and with a diverse group of women as they celebrate all that it means to be a woman.

The album also features songs like “Una Vida Para Recordar” with Myke Towers, “Dulcecitos” with Zion & Lennox, “Pa ‘Olvidarme de Ella” with Christian Nodal, “Mami” with Black Eyed Peas, “Querida” with Feid, and “Más de la Una” with Maluma.

“El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo” has the collaboration of notable producers and composers in the industry such as Keityn, Sky Rompiendo, Edgar Barrera, Bullnene, Tezzel, Taiko and Icon Music.

The album also includes Dim’s debut as a producer on “Déjalo,” which he co-produced with Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, and “Dame luz,” which he co-produced with Aeme & Darkan and Fainal, and his solo producer credit on “No está bad ”and the album intro.

The video clip for “Tan Bonita”, the new success with which Piso 21 seeks to exalt women and break beauty stereotypes, has more than 9 million views on YouTube just one week after its premiere.

We leave you the link to the video in case you have not heard this great topic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eule6lStVo4