so are their real scenarios

Have you ever wondered where some of the actual locations from your favorite superhero movies are? Although with the rise of CGI and VFX many of the great movie sets are virtual, they are still using some real zones for the most epic moments.

Thanks to Google Earth, we can see without leaving home what some of the most famous movie locations are like in real life. And it is that although while you were watching the film go unnoticed, the great superhero films of science fiction cinema have their counterpart in reality.

While some of the movie’s most famous real-life locations, like the classic Tatooine set from Star Wars, are still present just as the production team left them, others have only been used during filming. Thus, some seem unrecognizable to you, even if it’s the setting for your favorite superhero movies:

Superhero movie settings in real life

Vatnajökull from ‘Batman Begins’

Yes, the scene of the Batman Begins (DC) fight between Christian Bale and Liam Neeson is real, and it is a glacial to be visited in Ireland. As a curiosity, one of the caps cracked during filming.

Regus Liege-Guillemins in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)’

Although spatial and futuristic, the truth is that the first scenes of the Marvel film directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy, are shot at the Regus Liege-Guillemins train station, in Belgium, which was designed by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

The Louvre from ‘Wonder Woman’

This location is easier to guess, since it is one of the best known museums in the world. And yes, if you had not noticed, it is in the Louvre where we saw Diana from Wonder Woman (DC) work as an expert on ancient weapons. Not just superhero movies, the Louvre is the setting for hundreds of films and series.

Zojoji Temple in ‘Wolverine Immortal’

Again, this is not a computer-recreated set or scenery. The actual scene of the funeral of the Silver Samurai from the movie Immortal Wolverine is shot at the Zojoji Temple, a 14th century Buddhist temple that can be visited in Japan.

Casa Loma from ‘X-Men’

Few places more mythical of superhero cinema than the school of the X-Men. Yes, it really exists. Yes, you can visit. The bad news? You will not find superheroes in it. Actually Mansion X, by Professor Charles Francis Xavier is Casa Loma, a castle located in Toronto (Canada) built in 1914. The good news? You can see its interior in Google Earth. Perhaps the home of the most famous superhero movies in cinema.

Warrior Falls from ‘Black Phanter’

There is no Wakanda, but there is the Warrior’s Falls. And it is that Marvel usually use real locations to give verisimilitude to the settings of their films. The Stark Tower, the Warrior Falls… they all have their part of reality… and of lies. In the case of Black Phanter, T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) coronation as King of Wakanda is the Warrior Falls which is actually the Iguazu Falls. A bit far from Africa.

Daily Planet from ‘Superman’

Much to do with reality, although with some nuances. In DC’s Superman (1978), the superhero’s office is located in the fictional Daily Planet, which is none other than The News Building, an office building in New York that previously housed the New York Daily News.

Randy’s Donuts from ‘Iron Man 2’

The Stark Tower may not exist, but Tony Stark’s favorite donuts do. And it is that you will have noticed how one of the most mythical scenes of the second film is that of Tony Stark enjoying a box of donuts and a coffee. Well, it exists in real life, it is in Los Angeles and it is also the one that inspires that of The Simpsons.

Old Royal Naval in ‘Thor’

The final battle between Thor and Malekith from Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World was shot in the iconic 18th-century building of the Old Royal Naval College, in the heart of London.

The final scene of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

You’re right. The setting for the final scene in Avengers: Infinity War is as real as the franchise’s box office success. It can be visited, although it may be a somewhat complicated orography to take a walk. If you want to feel like Thanos with his mission accomplished, you can take a walk through Rice Terraces, in Banaue, on the slopes of the mountains of the island of Luzon (Philippines). One of the most legendary showcases in superhero movies.

