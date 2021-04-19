so are the X and Crozz who arrive in China

When we said that the electric ID family at Volkswagen it would grow exponentially in these years, we were totally serious. After the arrival of the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4, models of another type and for different uses will continue to come out. The main example is the arrival of Volkswagen ID.6, which is a family SUV with capacity for up to seven passengers that will initially only be available in China. It will have two well-differentiated versions and nothing has been said about its arrival in other markets yet.

It is the largest electric Volkswagen has made so far. It maintains the MEB platform as a base and its bodywork reaches the 4.88 meters in length. Those additional 30 cm compared to ID.4 are enough to insert a third row of seats. Another feature that makes it stand out in terms of interior space is the second row with longitudinal movement, which allows the interior to be adapted to the taste and needs of the user.

Regarding the design, the same language is maintained as in other electric vehicles, having an image with rounded shapes, striking optics and wheels from 19 to 21 inches. In the case of the Volkswagen ID.6, the silver elements in contrast are also striking, such as the one that goes from the A-pillar to the C-pillar. two very different versions, the ID.6 Crozz which is manufactured in North China and the ID.6 X which is produced in the South. Each has a number of specific details.

The interior too maintains that futuristic vocation with hardly any physical buttons. All infotainment is centered on the 12-inch touchscreen and features “Hello ID” voice control. You can not miss the IQ.Drive driving aids, highlighting the Travel Assist. This specimen has remote updates and the most complete technological equipment, with the option of a display screen with augmented reality, among other things.

In China, the Volkswagen ID.6 arrives with four mechanical configurations. You can choose between the 58 kWh battery or the 77 kWh battery, obtaining autonomies of between 436 and 588 kilometers (NEDC cycle). The power can reach up to 305 hp in the top-of-the-range version, which also has 4MOTION all-wheel drive. That specimen accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 160 km / h.