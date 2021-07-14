So are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, the next flexible devices of the firm

07/13/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

While everything indicates that it will be the first year in a long time that we will not have Samsung’s Note series, that does not mean that the company does not have new devices ready to launch soon this year. And is that thanks to a major leak we have known all the terminals and devices that the firm would be willing to announce officially in the coming weeks. In this case we are talking about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the new flexible display devices from the manufacturer.

As we can see in the featured image, we see that both terminals would maintain the same concept and design. In this way, we have the Z Flip 3, a device that opens in the shape of a “shell”, and then we also have the Z Fold 3, a phone with a book-shaped opening and a secondary screen to use when folded. The well-known leaker Evan Blass has published several renders of these devices, being able to get a fairly clear idea of ​​what awaits us from Samsung. Below these lines we leave you with some of his tweets.

pic.twitter.com/8A4jTffvFJ – Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

Among the rumors known so far, it is quite possible that the Samsung Z Fold 3 is also compatible with the S Pen, and would have versions in purple, black, gold and green. These devices would also be equipped with the latest in hardware, thus counting on the Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display and else.

Both devices would be presented at an event that Samsung would organize to next August 11. In addition to the aforementioned terminals, Samsung would also present the S21 FE, the Samsung Watch 4 and Watch Active 4, and the new Samsung Buds 2. Under these lines we also leave you renders of Evan Blass with regard to the mentioned smartwatches.

pic.twitter.com/Ej15bzU6nE – Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

Keep in mind that all these devices have been leaked and we still do not have official information from Samsung, so we have to wait for the event and find out if they end up being officially announced.