So are the real flesh and blood Powerpuff Girls Look at the first photos!

Now the girls are in their twenties saddened by having lost their childhood to save the world For now there is no release date

The Powerpuff Girls, those made with sugar, spices and many beautiful things, in addition to Substance X, will no longer come in an animated version and they are no longer girls. But they have their powers. This past Monday, The CW revealed its first look at the new trio of Petal, Bubble and Cactus in their new adult incarnations, as shown in the Powerpuff production pilot.

The Powerpuff Girls, those mini superheroines who saved the world before going to sleep, are now disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood in the fight against crime. Will they agree to meet now that the world needs them more than ever? The new project is based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken.

Also, here are the official character descriptions, as provided by The CW:

Chloe bennet is Petal: Although she was a brave, conscientious girl, Doña Perfecta has several advanced degrees and also the repressed trauma of a child-superhero has left her feeling anxious and lonely, and her goal is to become a leader again at this time in her own terms.

Dove cameron es Bubble: She was the sweet girl of the trio who won the hearts of the United States when she was little. She still shines as an adult, but her charming exterior hides an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in regaining her fame than saving the world, but she might surprise us and herself.

Yana Perrault as Cactus: He was the rebel and the badass of the group at its peak. More sensitive than that exterior suggests, Cactus has spent his adulthood trying to shed his Powerpuff identity and live an anonymous life.

The CW

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The images of the shooting of the protagonists have also appeared on social networks, with their characteristic costumes!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition to the main trio, the cast also includes Donald faison like Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas podany like Mojo Jojo and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum. Maggie kiley led the pilot. Devil cody Y Heather regnier They will take care of the first pilot as well. At the moment, the series has begun this month to shoot that first episode. The release date is unknown for now.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io