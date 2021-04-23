so are the Peugeot Sport

We review from the hand of Peugeot Sport the most recent street sports of the French firm, from the RCZ R to the 508 PSE.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 22, 2021 (09:30 CET)

From the RCZ R to the 508 PSE, the sporty Peugeot of the last decade

With a wide and varied career in all kinds of competitions, Peugeot is one of the few brands to be able to boast of victories in the World Rally Championship, the Dakar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500 or their participation in Formula 1. And all this knowledge has been inherited by their street sports cars.

All these seeds that the French firm has sown for decades have ended up germinating in the last 10 years. Of course, in previous years we have seen real sports myths, such as the Peugeot 205 GTi of which we have spoken more than enough. But, in 2013 another sports car was born that would mark a before and after in the brand, the Peugeot RCZ R.

The radical sports coupe was commissioned from Peugeot Sport to develop its full potential. Thus was born a spectacular Peugeot RCZ R with a 1.6-liter block that was capable of developing 270 hp of power. To this were added specific suspensions, a Torsen differential and some features that took away the hiccups: 5.9 seconds to reach 100 km / h from standstill and a top speed of 250 km / h. It barely needed 25.4 seconds to reach 1,000 meters traveled and recovered from 80 to 120 km / h in sixth in 6.8 seconds.

If you want to know the opinions on any car, you can already ask all the doubts to real owners. Through a new collaborative platform, they themselves will give you their personal and independent opinion. You can do it now by entering here.

Very shortly after, the Peugeot 208 GTi in what a tribute to the legendary sports compact was expected. The Peugeot 208 GTi 30th was a special edition celebrating three decades of the 205 GTi. In addition to the particular designs specific to this edition, such as the exclusive 18-inch wheels and the red brake calipers, the Peugeot 208 GTi 30th also mounted a 208 hp engine, Torsen differential and achieved complete 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds.

The Peugeot 308 GTi reached 270 hp of power

With the Peugeot 208 GTi as the flag for lovers of small sports cars, the Peugeot 308 GTi by Peugeot Sport is positioned shortly after as the older brother. The compact surprised with the powerful 1.6-liter 270 hp engine, to achieve a ratio of 4.6 kg / CV and launch it up to 100 km / h in 6.0 seconds. This new launch was also a new way of understanding sports cars in the French firm, with more sporty and more aggressive aesthetic accessories.

The last to join these sports editions “by Peugeot Sport” has been the Peugeot 508 PSE, which combines the poise of the saloon with great dynamic behavior, without sacrificing environmental commitment. To do this, it combines electricity and gasoline in a sports car. plug-in hybrid that develops 360 hp of power and reaches 250 km / h top speed.