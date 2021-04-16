So are the OPPO A94 5G, A74 5G and A54 5G, the new mid-range of the firm

04/16/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

It is the turn of OPPO to move a tab as far as its line of mid-range devices. And boy, he has. And it is that recently we have been able to know all the details about its new A series, which offers interesting features at an affordable price. In this way the firm welcomes the OPPO A94 5G, A74 5G and A54 5G.

Although we find three new devices within this new range, the truth is that they are more similar than it seems. In the case of the A94 we find a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel at FHD + resolution and 90Hz frequency. In addition, it incorporates the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, a robust processor intended for the mid-range of mobile phones and that has 5G compatibility. The device also has a system of three rear cameras, with a 48MP main sensor. Its front camera is 16MP, and the device incorporates a 4,310 mAh battery and 30W fast charge, in addition to having an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

As for the A74 and A54, they are very similar in characteristics to each other. This time we get an IPS LCD panel, in addition to choosing the Snapdragon 480 as the processor. Another aspect that differentiates them from the A94 is its battery, as it reaches 5,000 mAh, in addition to 18W fast charging. The rest of the characteristics are practically identical. That if, although the A94 is in a single version of 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, the A74 stays at 128 / 6GB, while the A54 is limited to 64 / 4GB.

The devices are now available for purchase, starting with € 269 of the OPPO A54 5G. The A74 5G reaches € 319, while the A94 5G raises its price to € 379.