so are the odds of the bookmakers

What Roland Garros is the title that is best given to Rafael Nadal It is not something that comes as a surprise in any of the sports fields. Much less in the world of gambling, where they already place him as one of the possible winners of this edition of Roland Garros. In addition, with some distance from his natural rivals: Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic.

Thus, the share of the victory of the manacorí to win his fourteenth trophy of the Grand Slam of Paris is at 1.8. They are closely followed by Novak Djokovic with 4.5 and Stefanos Tsitsipas also with 4.5.

From there there is a great distance with the rest of the competitors. Alexander Zverev is positioned at a quota of 12 euros per euro wagered, which is already quite a high figure, showing that has few possibilities.

Nadal, after his victory against Opelka

| AFP

Among the quotas that can give the most economic performance in case of giving the bell we find: Pablo Carreño with 50 euros or even higher figures as is the case of Taylor Fritz for a whopping 1,000 euros. Gael Monfils’ victory is paid at 750 euros per euro wagered.

The tournament continues to advance and the tennis players are falling or advancing phase. Rafael Nadal he managed to win against Popyrin and will face Gasquet tomorrow. The tennis player number 53 the world will beat the manacorí and you can follow him live through SPORT.es