So are the new Huawei HarmonyOS devices | Technology

Huawei has just launched its 1 + 8 + N devices based on its HarmonyOS ecosystem. From ComputerHoy we have approached the Huawei Flagship Store in Gran Vía (Madrid) to be able to test them first-hand and offer you our first impressions.

We are facing what could be the beginning of the resurgence of Huawei and that is what until now were promises of an operating system and ecosystem known as HarmonyOS for mobiles and other devices is becoming a reality.

We have seen a new tablet MatePad 11 and Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro watches using HarmonyOS 2.0. The Mateview monitors and an original device, a SmartTV but without a TV, that is to say a 55/65 inch 4K screen with smart features, wireless and HDMI connection but without a TV tuner: Huawei Vision S.

The new generation of FreeBuds 4 headphones with active noise cancellation in an open design and surprising sound quality as you can see in its review.

As we can see, we are facing the first fruits of Huawei’s brave decision in the face of the problems it had with the Trump administration a couple of years ago.

It has seemed like a great advance in the field of smartwatches. The monitors are very interesting and we are somewhat reticent with Huawei Vision S, although we have to test it.