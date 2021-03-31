So are the improvements of the new Subaru Outback! On sale in May

Subaru presents the new generation of one of its most complete models, the Subaru Outback. It is the sixth installment of the Japanese crossover and the first to take the Subaru Global Platform (SGP). With this, they say from the company, they get more safety, comfort and quality of rolling.

It will be available in Spain from next may with three trim levels, which are Trek, Field and Touring. Of course, Subaru has not yet revealed the final prices for our country. Let’s see in depth novelties incorporates this sixth generation Outback.

Subaru aesthetic changes for the new generation Subaru Outback

Aesthetically there are no huge changes compared to the image of the previous generation, presented in 2015. The base is similar, although there are logical tweaks in the bumpers, grilles, optics, etc. However, it is a totally new model. As a good adventurous crossover, it has good lower angles, 19.7 and 22.6 degrees for entry and exit, in addition to a 21 degree ventral. The ground clearance is 213 mm.

Meanwhile, in the cabin it is more spacious thanks to a greater distance between the front and rear seats; as well as more width at the height of the hips and shoulders. The trunk capacity increases by 10 liters, reaching the 522 liters, and has a better opening of the gate which, by the way, is run by an electric motor.

Also noteworthy is the introduction of a new screen for the infotainment system, which is 11.6 inches in the upright position.

They could not miss: naturally aspirated boxer engine, automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive

And what do we find under the hood? Well, neither more nor less than a rare engine. It does not resort to supercharging like the vast majority of usual mechanics, and it is also a boxer. It’s about a 2.5 liters with opposite horizontal pistons and direct gasoline injection. Subaru says it has 90% new parts and a higher compression ratio than before.

Develop 169 hp and is linked to the Lineartronic automatic box, which has also been revised. It has 8 preset gears, being the last one of “relief” to reduce consumption and emissions and express roads. As in all good Subaru, there is no lack of permanent all-wheel drive Symmetrical AWD of the company, how good results the Japanese firm has given.

Subaru adds that:

The handling and driving comfort are even greater with significant improvements to the suspension and chassis, eliminating vibrations in the steering, floor and seats. The rigidity of the body is now greater thanks to the SGP platform, the incorporation of structural adhesives that improve performance in terms of reducing vibrations and increasing sound insulation, and the increase in suspension travel.

Subaru EyeSight Safety System Enhancements

Last but not least, it’s time to talk about active safety. The new Outback introduces the latest version of the EyeSight system, with 11 security features. The main innovations are adaptive cruise control, lane stay assistance, direction control in an emergency, signal recognition, intelligent speed limiter and automatic emergency braking in reverse. Nor is the Driver Monitoring System, which alerts the driver in case of confusion or fatigue.

