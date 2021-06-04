so are the fees for this evening

06/04/2021 at 1:52 PM CEST

The UFC has become a true mass phenomenon that has caused the world of gambling to focus its eyes on him. The explosiveness of their fights makes the factor of chance very important in them. However, there are always favorites, something that also happens on this evening that will have as star match between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.

In this match, the one with the bettors on his side is Rozenstruik. Those who bet on him will receive 1.7 euros for every euro wagered, while those who bid for Sakai will receive a fee of 2.0 euros for every euro wagered. This shows that the difference between the two contenders is minimal.

The second most important fight of the night will face Marcin Tybura against Walt Harris, the first being the favorite with a share of 1.5 compared to 2.4 of the second. Tybura shows better numbers, which makes the public has decided to nominate him as the preferred one to win the victory.

Be that as it may, we will be able to resolve doubts during the early morning from June 5 to 6, moment in which these combats will be disputed.