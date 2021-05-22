So are the crosses of the NBA Playoffs, high-cost duels to advance to the title

This Saturday the excitement of the NBA playoffs with four hot encounters. The curtain will be opened by the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin, where Giannis Antetokounmpo will measure the current level of the 2020 runners-up.

They will also be measured: Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers vs. Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics and Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets vs. Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers.

The LEBRON TRIPLE that is worth a pass to PLAYOFFS From all perspectives! #GatoradePlayIn #dormiresdecobardes pic.twitter.com/6ty01kgI0K – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) May 20, 2021

The last to be invited to the party were the Los Angeles Lakers, who beat Golden State 103-100 in the first round of play-in with an unforgettable basket from LeBron James, and the Boston Celtics who beat the Washington Wizard 118-100 with 50 points from Jayson Tatum.

Already in the last places they entered: Washington by beating the Indiana Pacers and the winner between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

NBA Playoff Series

Western Conference

(1) Utah Jazz (52-20) vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors

(4) Los Angeles Clippers (47-25) vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks (42-30)

(3) Denver Nuggets (47-25) vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers (42-30)

(2) Phoenix Suns (51-21) vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers (42-30)

Eastern Conference

(1) Philadelphia Sixers (49-23) vs. (8) Washington Wizard (34-38)

(4) New York Knicks (41-31) vs. (5) Atlanta Haws (41-31)

(3) Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. (6) Miami Heat (40-32)

(2) Brooklyn Nets (48-24) vs. (7) Boston Celtics (36-36)