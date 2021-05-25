so are the Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510

At the end of March ARM gave the surprise and presented its new ARMv9 architecture. The generational leap was remarkable after ten years maintaining the validity of ARMv8, but it remained to be seen what the first chips that would take advantage of this architecture would be like.

Today ARM has presented such chips. We have on the one hand the Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPUs, and on the other the Mali-G710, G510 and G310 GPUs, and with them the signature It thus raises what we will see in the next generation of mobiles, but also chips that could reach smart watches or laptops.

Of smart watches and wearables, but smartphones are still the focus

The flagship of this launch is the Cortex-X2, a core that according to the manufacturer offers up to 30% more power than the one offered by the cores of the current Snapdragon 888. This chip will be oriented to SoCs integrated in high-end mobiles, but we may also see it in laptops.

Second we have the Cortex-A710, which is theoretically 10% more powerful than the Cortex-A78 but which above all it is 30% more efficient. As with the Cortex-X2, the idea here is to give a twist to its predecessors in terms of power and efficiency.

Perhaps the most interesting is in fact the least powerful: the Cortex-A510, a “LITTLE” core with a new integrated design that promises spectacular gains of 35-50% in terms of performance although, yes, we will see if they become a reality in the final products.

This core can be used in somewhat less ambitious smartphones, but it also seems a candidate to be the basis of future SoCs for smart watches.

At ARM they have taken the opportunity to also present a new GPU, the Mali-G710 which is theoretically 20% more powerful for intensive tasks and 35% in the field of deep learning. This GPU is expected to reach both high-end mobiles and Chromebooks.

Equally ambitious are the Mali-G510 —Which promises to double the performance in mid-range mobiles and Smart TVs— and the somewhat more modest Mali-G310, thought even for wearables. Along with these CPUs and GPUs, new interconnection technologies (CoreLink CI-700 and NI-700) have been introduced so that all these components work seamlessly.

These new designs are certainly striking, not so much for their promise we will have to see how much of those improvements are actually seen in the SoCs of future smartphones – but for be the first to take advantage of this promising new architecture.

