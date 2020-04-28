After the success of “Betty in NY”, Erick Elías returns with a new romantic comedy

Telemundo is opening with “100 days to fall in love, A new romantic comedy starring Erick elias, Ilse Salas, David Chocarro and Mariana Treviño. The soap opera begins on April 28 at 9 pm/8c with a first-rate production.

The story features the lives of two good friends, Constanza Franco (Salas), a successful and sophisticated lawyer, mother and wife; and Remedios Rivera (Treviño), a loving mother and wife who, unlike her friend, is a free spirit who cannot keep her life in order.

After 20 years of marriage, the two friends decide to separate from their respective husbands. Everything comes together for Remedios when she decides to separate from her current husband and her first love reappears.

Meanwhile, Constanza agrees with her husband to take a 100-day break. Once the 100 days are up, they will have to decide whether to keep the marriage or not.

Meet the characters and cast here!

CONSTANZA FRANCO – Ilse Salas

Constanza is a successful lawyer. Mother of Daniel and Martín. Methodical, sophisticated and brilliant. He has always enjoyed certainties, comforts and triumphs. Mexican by birth and Texan by conviction. In Remedios he found the balance of his life and with Plutarco he discovered the perfect complement to his rational character. He has taken risks twice in his life: when he said yes to Plutarco and when he decides to ask for a separation.

RIVERA REMEDIES – Mariana Treviño

Remedios is Max’s wife and Ale’s mother. She is improvised, rebellious, chaotic and with a giant heart. He dreams of having his own house since he lost his for not paying the mortgage. He found in Constance the sister he always wanted to have, in Max a great friend and a great father figure for Ale. For Remedios everything changes after meeting Emiliano, the great love of his life, after 20 years.

Ilse Salas and Erick Elías in “100 Days to Fall in Love”. / Photo: Telemundo

PLUTARCO CUESTA – Erick elias

Plutarco is a renowned lawyer, husband of Constanza and proud father of Daniel and Martín. Charismatic, intuitive, impulsive and bold. He is a business man. He was born in Mexico and came to Houston to please his love, whom Plutarco loves too much. She is in danger of losing everything if Constanza continues with the idea of ​​separating, but he won’t let her go so easily and will make him a proposal where the outcome of their relationship will be at stake.

EMILIANO LEÓN – David Chocarro

Emiliano is a successful gynecologist and old love of Remedios. Seductive, discreet, effective, handsome and athletic womanizer. A Mexican unable to commit 100% to a relationship. He wants to do everything in order to connect with Remedios, for whom he continues to feel something that moves him, worries him and surprises him.

Mariana Treviño and David Chocarro in “100 Days to Fall in Love”. / Photo: Telemundo

MAX BARRIOS – Andrés Almeida

Max is the husband of Remedios and father of Ale. Profession rocker. Dizzy, immature, clueless, unstable. She knew how to win Remedios’ heart and loves Ale as her own daughter. He has never gone from being the leader of Los Bad Hombres. After straining his vocal chords he stopped singing in the band. His biggest dream is to record his songs, those that he dedicated to Remedios in his youth.

LUIS CASAS – Héctor Suarez Gomis

Luis is the husband of Jimena … and Aurora! He has a daughter with Jimena and a son with Aurora. From a lower class Mexican family. He is an artist of lies and has found in his job, as director of marketing, the perfect alibi to constantly travel and divide his time between his two homes. He lives his bigamy with guilt, but he has plenty of excuses to continue his double life.

Héctor Suárez Gomis in “100 Days to Fall in Love”. / Photo: Telemundo

JIMENA SOSA – Sylvia Sáenz

Jimena is Luis’s wife and Susana’s mother. Excellent lawyer, collaborator of Plutarco and Constanza. Fierce, chatty, capricious, banal, with delusions of grandeur, charismatic, stunning and naive. Daughter of Mexican parents. Jimena believes that her marriage is perfect, thanks to the fact that she keeps the flame of passion burning with her husband, however, she will soon discover that her marriage is not what she believes.

RAMIRO RIVERA – Humberto Zurita

Ramiro, father of Remedios and grandfather of Ale. He is a loving, rough and sincere man. Gentleman with silver back, manly mustache, chest hair and imposing presence, he has good health and energy. He emigrated from Mexico with Remedios barely widowed, and he made it through the desert. Get up early to work in his workshop and play sports. Love will smile at Ramiro without warning.

Humberto Zurita in “100 Days to Fall in Love”. / Photo: Telemundo

ALE RIVERA BARRIOS – Macarena García

Ale is the daughter of Remedios and Max. She excels in her studies, is an introvert, and loves American football. Ale, in her teens, will have to learn to accept herself as she is. You will face an internal and personal process that will help you find and raise your voice in and out of your school.

DANIEL CUESTA FRANCO – Xabiani Ponce de Leon

Daniel is the oldest son of Constanza and Plutarco. Noble sensitive, applied and a good friend. Her best and only friend is Ale. Little by little it will open up to new friends, including love. Music will play a very important role in your life. He falls in love with Sol, a classmate a year older than him, exposing himself to his first love disappointment.

nullMacarena García and Xiabani Ponce de León in “100 Days to Fall in Love”. / Photo: Telemundo

