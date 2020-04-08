Bookmakers already have their favorites for the UFC 249 card, once the president of the company, Dana White, published the card for the event, the bookmakers got down to business and we already know what you can win if you decide to bet.

UFC 249 Starting Odds

Tony Ferguson -170

Justin Gaethje +145

Although it was not the fight that many expected (and wanted), the truth is that Ferguson is the favorite to take the interim championship of 155 pounds that will be at stake.

Rose Namajunas -185

Jessica Andrade +145

The co-star is a rematch, and the favorite to win it is Namajunas (who lost the first fight).

Francis Ngannou -303

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +225

According to the betting houses an undefeated will fall, Ngannou is the favorite over Jairzinho.

Ronaldo Souza -175

Urías Room +135

Jacaré is the favorite to take the fight that will be the star of the preliminaries.

Alexander Hernández -300

Omar Morales +250

The Venezuelan Morales will have a difficult test against the ranked # 15 in the UFC lightweight division, he is not the bookmaker’s favorite.

Marlon Vera -125

Ray Borg +105

For his part, ‘Chito’ Vera is the favorite in his fight, hopefully he can extend his chain of consecutive victories to 6.

The rest of the fees are:

Greg Hardy -200

Yorgan de Castro +160

Vicente Luque -175

Niki Price +150

Calvin Kattar -155

Jeremy Stephens +115

Michael Johnson -275

Khama Worthy +235

Sijara Eubanks -155

Sarah Moras +135

Ryan Spann -275

Sam Alvey +235

Remember that in the betting system in U.S, the favorite has a negative odds and that number determines the amount to bet to win $ 100, therefore, the higher that number is, the more favorite it is.

While whoever has a positive odds is the least favorite and the indicated number determines the amount you would win for every $ 100 wagered, therefore, the higher the number, the less favorite it is.

To those who dare to bet, good luck !!!

