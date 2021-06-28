So are the bets for the possible Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

In statements following his victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC Las Vegas 30, Ciryl Gane stated that he believes he has done what is necessary to receive a shot at the UFC world heavyweight championship.

«Today I have tried it. I don’t think I need another fight for a title shot. I think this guy Volkov was a huge challenge to prove it, and I proved it, I did it. So tomorrow, yes of course, if the UFC wants to give me the title fight, I’m ready.«Says Gane. Although before it seems that Derrick Lewis and Jon Jones will go.

Anyway they have just been published how are the bets at the moment for that possible fight Ngannou vs. I win who would also face two former training partners (via BestFightOdds):

The current full champion is the favorite at -190, which means that with a bet of $ 190 the bettor would win $ 100. The possible contender is the underdog at +165, which means that a bet of $ 100 equals $ 165.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few months in the division and who finally gets the title shot beyond the stakes. We will be attentive to all the news that arise.

