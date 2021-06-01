Snyder Wants To Direct The Dark Knight Returns Without Affleck And Cavill

Much of the foundation for what fans now know as the Snyderverse was inspired by The Dark Knight Returns, Frank Miller’s acclaimed comic, of which Zack Snyder is a self-confessed fan. The plot of Batman v Superman, and the confrontation between the two, drank directly from the staples, but the filmmaker has repeatedly expressed his wishes for a specific and very strict adaptation of the graphic novel, something that he still has in mind.

It is true that Dawn of Justice incorporates many elements and references to the iconic Frank Miller story, but it cannot be considered an adaptation as such. Or at least Snyder does not consider it that way, because in an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he assured that he is still very interested in putting the original work on the screen page by page. Of course, without Henry Cavill or Ben Affleck.

“That is my golden dream. The Dark Knight Returns “, assured the director of Army of the Dead. “It is my Holy Grail. Someday! ”He added while ensuring that Batman v Superman is not an adaptation of the comic. “I didn’t, I swear!”

When asked if Cavill and Affleck Snyder would be in his dream version of The Dark Knight Returns he said “I don’t think so. I think it would be my own thing. It would do it 100 percent, Watchmen-style, with true frame-by-frame precision. And the truth is that I don’t think it is that expensive, although it is quite reckless ”.

“But you know, the script is just amazing. The voice-over dialogue of that film would simply be Frank Miller at his best, with all those phrases like ‘the rain on my chest is a baptism,’ Snyder said, recalling one of the passages from the acclaimed comic.

Source: However