Snyder shows more of his version of Green Lantern

Zack Snyder shared on his social networks a look at what the version of Green Lantern he prepared for the Justice League would look like. Would you have liked to see it?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It revolutionized superhero cinema since its recent launch. The cut of the original director caused all kinds of comments, because, for many, this was the one that counted. On the other hand, criticism around the proposal of Joss Whedon, which the one that was seen on the big screen.

Thus, one of the points in favor of the Snyder’s cut was the inclusion of the seventh member of the League. Only six appeared in the movie released in theaters, but in the comics the number of members of the group has almost always been higher. This is why, recognizing the importance of the fact and thinking of a franchise, the filmmaker, in the original sketch, had added someone else.

The character that viewers saw went to Martian manhunter or J’onn J’onzz. The Martian Detective appears undercover to convince Louis Lane in the form of Martha Kent. Then, at the end of the film, visit Bruce Wayne (Batman) to offer your support.

However, this alien had to be included forcibly, since the writer had not considered that he was the one who completed the team. However, Warner Bros. he did not allow the original plans for those scenes to be followed.

In the original sequence it had been contemplated that it would be Green Lantern (John stewart) who would join Wayne in communicating his existence and disposition. The production company claimed that it has bigger plans for said vigilante, so it was not used, even though the sequences had already been filmed.

The actor who played him was Wayne T. Carr and the developer of the feature film published on his account Vero how the scene in question would have looked. With this, the appearance of the artist in the skin of the Lantern was revealed.