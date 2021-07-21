Snyder shares ‘Army of Thieves’ poster

Snyder is the producer of the film this time, there is currently no release date for the new project on Netflix

‘Army of the Dead’ was presented to the public, premiering on Netflix on May 21. The zombie movie was not very well received, which does not mean that the zombie story does not continue. The story already features a prequel titled ‘Army of Thieves’, as well as an anime series, which will arrive next year.

Ahead of the new film’s presence at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix has just unveiled the first poster for the upcoming movie, and it looks like the producer Zack snyder Is excited. This Tuesday, the filmmaker shared via Twitter a look at the poster, anticipating that the project will have “more safes and fewer zombies.” Apparently it seems that there will be some unexpected stories that will branch out into the matter of the safe.

‘Army of Thieves’ will star and directed by Matthias Schweighöefer, who reprises his role as Ludwig Dieter from ‘Army …’. The film will also star Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O’Fee, Stuart martin Y Guztavo Khanage. Snyder is a producer on the film and has a credit on the story.

“Thieves will be a very entertaining and great movie,” Schweighöfer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We are done and I’m in post-production. Nathalie Emmanuel is fantastic in that movie. And yes, it will be an incredible journey. It’s a lot of fun. And you will see scenes never seen before. It’s really entertaining. So hopefully we can all see that movie soon. “.

As for ‘Army of the Dead’ (the original title of the first film), the film is still available on Netflix and stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo rossi, Ana De La Reguera, Huma qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Nora arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha win Y Rich cetrone.

