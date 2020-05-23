You can still hear the fans celebrating for the great achievement that was that a great production house listened to the public. Releasing this version is something that many fought for and knowing that Warner Bros. finally gave the director a chance was a great achievement, but there is a doubt that at first seemed logical, ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ will not hire to the original cast for new takes?

There are really few who know how advanced the film was that Snyder had left when he had to leave production due to a family problem, this left Joss Whedon and the production house with the idea that they could change everything they wanted to improve the quality of the films, as the DCEU is not known for making fans happy, but their attempts did not work well at all.

But the important thing is to see ahead, with a limited investment the fans believe that in any case the main actors or at least most of them will be able to return to record missing shots, but no. As reported by The Wrap-Up podcast, ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ will not hire the original cast since the money will be used for post-production, it will be used in special effects, sound and any extra things that are needed, but it will not be invested in re-record new takes with the actors.

So do not imagine Ben Affleck in his Batman suit or Henry Cavill as Superman in some fan photos, since all the shots were taken at the time. Maybe they might need their voices, but nothing more than that. This is somewhat disappointing, but hey, at least fans will have what they want.