Snyder Cut: study reveals at what point viewers stopped watching the movie

When Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% reached streaming platforms on March 18, everyone threw themselves fully into the conversation about their quality. Social media made the movie trending and it quickly became a cult piece among superhero fans. But not everyone was able to finish the Snyder cut in a single session. New information reveals the exact moment many viewers stopped watching the film; it seems that not everyone could connect with the style of Zack Snyder and the extent of his adventure.

To talk about the Snyder Cut is to enter a spectacular journey for the greatest heroes of DC. Bruce Wayne joins forces with Diana Prince and together they make plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.

At just over four hours long, it is clear that the Zack Snyder’s Justice League It is not a product designed for everyone, especially in recent times where overinformation makes us want to see things faster, that is, the shorter the duration, the better. According to a Samba TV report (via ScreenRant) 1.8 million households in the United States watched the Snyder cut during his early days on HBO Max. Only 39% were able to finish it, revealing that average viewers stopped watching after 197 minutes, specifically during the scene where Batman enters the Batcave and prepares for the final battle with Steppenwolf.

With so few people being able to finish the Snyder cut On HBO Max, this would represent something bad enough for those who dream of seeing their vision restored. Zack in the DC Extended Universe. A few days after its premiere, the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement reached more than one and a half million interactions in real time on Twitter, thus highlighting the strong presence of those who long for the director’s return to the saga. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. doesn’t seem really interested in bringing him back and prefers to continue his plans alongside other DC characters.

Of course, the rumors about an alleged sabotage carried out by Warner has not been long in coming. Some are absolutely convinced that the Snyder cut was a worldwide success but the studio does not want Snyder back, opting to leave him out of the series and continue with their other plans. It has been commented that the company would have hidden from fans the real numbers of the Snyder cut Not to power the #RestoreTheSnyderverse, after all, she has the final say on who stays and who goes.

The DC Extended Universe will continue on, whether with or without the presence of Zack snyder. The plans for characters like Aquaman, The Flash, Shazam, Black Adam and Green Lantern are extensive and it seems that Warner wants to start a stage completely removed from Zack snyder and your ideas. Does this mean that we will never see Henry Cavill as Superman or Ben Affleck as Batman again? There are not a few fans who are infuriated with Warner for the decisions he has made in recent years.

