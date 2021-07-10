Snyder Cut sequel will come true in comic form and there is a first trailer – Tomatazos

Just at the time it seemed like the euphoria of DC fans and Zack Snyder had subsided a bit after nearly four months that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released – 82%, news has emerged that will undoubtedly raise their expectations and could even mean an important impulse to continue at the forefront with their campaigns in support of the filmmaker and some cuts that were still pending.

Keep reading: Quentin Tarantino thinks Snyder Cut fans are great for getting the movie

Shortly before the premiere of the Snyder Cut, on the occasion of the promotion of the film by HBO Max, who, it has been rumored, have discussed several times with Warner Bros. due to the fact that they are still interested in the Snyderverse; An exhibition of various items belonging to the film was held, which included photographs of the sets, statues with life-size costumes, curiosities of the scenery and art, as well as the storyboards of Zack snyder.

But all this, more than motivating people to see the original cut of his film, revealed the interesting plans that the director had for the future of Justice League – 41%; the most important, that he had in mind to make two more films before all the conflict behind the first version. In these sequels the public would witness a post-apocalyptic future where Superman turned bad and Batman teamed up with other heroes, and even villains, in order to save Earth.

Continue with: Justice League Producer Says Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want To Reveal Snyder Cut Results

After these plans were scrapped, Snyder gave a small taste of what could be in the epilogue of his film, which would awaken the thirst of fans to see that reality. The director of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% are clear that his broken relationship with Warner is hopeless, so, in a past interview with Comic Book Movie, the filmmaker noted that he was in talks with Jim Lee, CEO of DC Comics, to be able to make what he had in his storyboard as a comic.

This has now come true, only in the animated comic format, where Snyder’s Storyboard is the basis for this story. This new project is named The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comic and runs under the direction of Matthew Miranda, podcast creator LightCast, With Maroof Husain. It was on the show’s Twitter account that the first teaser was officially released.

The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comic | Title Reveal #UsUnited https://t.co/gTUqh61hfl pic.twitter.com/1ARJBSBBi3 – LightCast (@LightCastPod) July 9, 2021

It may interest you: Hideo Kojima shares his take on Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Illustrations are in charge of the Argentine Mariano De Venezia, with the support of the Peruvian artist Luis Bedregal 18 years old. The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comic will have its official launch during an event of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an association that fights against suicide with whom it has collaborated Zack snyder. It should be noted that during this charity event will be attended by Ray Porter as the narrator of the comic, the same actor who played Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Among the great cast that is part of this project are also Harry Lennix, Karen Bryson, Sam benjamin, Scott fowler, Pressley coker, Richard Cetrone, Christina Wren among many others. It is worth mentioning that most of these interpreters were related at some point in the Snyder films.