Snyder Cut | New color images of the plans for the sequels are filtered – Tomatazos

Few would think that Justice League – 41% would unleash one of the biggest moves by DC fans to demand that Warner release the director’s cut, and that after four years that same move would have positive results. Without a doubt, everything that has happened around Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% have become a phenomenon within the film industry. Despite the fact that the Zack Snyder cut was released, the demands are still present.

We recommend: REVIEW: Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Less is not more on the road to Zack Snyder’s redemption

After the four-hour film was released in March, locals and strangers were surprised with the final result of it, to which, in addition, scenes, characters and even special effects were improved. This led fans of the director and the comics to increase their demands asking that the entire SnyderVerse be restored, something that until today seems impossible to happen due to the broken relationship between the filmmaker and the company.

Because of that, the also director of Army of the Dead decided to include some introductions to what would have been the sequels of The Justice League, leaving as a result the epilogue where Joker (Jared Leto), Mera (Amber Heard), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) and Batman (Ben Affleck) are united for a new confrontation. Days before the premiere of the film, images of the costumes and photographs of these new scenes were revealed, in addition to the images of the black and white stroyboards.

Keep reading: Fans demand to see Green Lantern deleted scene and #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene becomes trending

These storyboards attracted a lot of attention at the time, however, for some reason those images disappeared. But recently they were leaked again through some DC fan Twitter accounts, now in a color version. What is special about these storyboards is that they show the plans for the sequels of League of Justice with the dates they were expected to launch.

According to what is seen in the images, two more films were expected to be released: one in 2019 and the other in 2020. Also, according to what is seen in the illustrations, there would be a much more important presence of the Green Lanterns which, by the way , a few weeks ago some photographs were revealed where you can see Wayne T. Carr filming a scene as John Stewart, which was removed from the Snyder Cut. Below, you can see the storyboard in color.

(2) pic.twitter.com/rz7ekUHxXV – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 6, 2021

(4) pic.twitter.com/s3HLBuVJ6P – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 6, 2021

(6) pic.twitter.com/VxmwUUuDYr – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 6, 2021

(8) pic.twitter.com/1cb4Zhqih4 – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 6, 2021

(10) pic.twitter.com/lAk9m2cgxs – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 6, 2021

(12) pic.twitter.com/Z5NwRaIomN – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 6, 2021

Designed by #DCSyndicate – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 6, 2021

Continue with: Henry Cavill fans plan to boycott Warner Bros. Superman reboot

In the text of these illustrations, some situations that Snyder had previously discussed can be appreciated, for example, the closeness that would exist between Lois and Bruce Wayne. In addition, it highlights the presence of Lex Luthor with a very particular team, as well as an important confrontation between Superman and Darkseid. In the last lines a Batman is presented 20 years after what happened on Earth by Darkseid.

These images have fanned the flame of curiosity in viewers, but it will hardly be possible to come true. So far Snyder has already been resigned that he is not going to continue with the DC Extended Universe, although he has stated that, if people decide to continue fighting because that can be done, he will support them. Currently, Snyder is about to release Army of the dead on Netflix.

You may also be interested: Warner seeks African-American director for Superman reboot