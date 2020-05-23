The news about the original release of the DC movie thrilled fans, and to further excite fans. the filmmaker stated that the trailer for ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ is in development.

The director helped build the DC Extended Universe with the 2013 release of ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in 2016. His story for DC superheroes was to continue in ‘Justice League’ of 2017, but the director abandoned the project for personal reasons.

Joss Whedon was hired to complete the film, and much of Snyder’s original vision was changed for the theatrical cut of the film.

After the film’s premiere, Snyder fans launched the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement asking Warner Bros. to release ‘Justice League’ as Snyder originally intended.

Snyder contributed to its director’s momentum by publishing photos, storyboards and other things that were in its version throughout the years.

The push from fans and Snyder’s continued work on the film during his spare time finally paid off this week and it was confirmed that the film would hit HBO Max in 2021.

We will never get past the moment when #ZackSnyder announced the release of his version of #JusticeLeague by #HBOMax 🙌 pic.twitter.com/czAu4JJF9q – Wipy TV (@WipyTV) May 21, 2020

In response to fan comments about his recent post on Vero with a new photo of Ryan Choi, Snyder spoke of his work in the official trailer for ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut.’

“I guess you’re in the editing process. Should I wait for a trailer?” to which Snyder replied, “I’m working on it.”

Although the trailer for ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ is in development, the director did not disclose an approximate date that could be released to the public.

More details about the date the first trailer will be released are expected soon, though it could well be until the summer.