Snyder Cut inspires release of extended version of Borat 2 – Tomatazos

Director cuts are the thing now. Not to be left out of the trend, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm – 88% will have a re-release of an extended version. Amazon Prime has announced that it will be presenting a new cut of the Sacha Baron Cohen satire in which we will see the scenes that were left out of the film when it originally premiered late last year and the trailer is here.

Through his Twitter account. it was Borat himself who revealed that, after seeing Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Kazakhstan chose to release the full version of their film. The official title of this extended version of the sequel will be Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. The first look at the new material accompanied the announcement:

The great nation of Kazakhstan saw Snydercut and features America’s longest name for a special: Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Coming soon, chenqui.

Borat 2As you surely remember, it is the sequel to the original film in which the character of Baron Cohen returns to the United States to win the political favor of Donald Trump by gifting his daughter to the former vice president. Mike pence. The film was a success for Prime Video, a platform that acquired its rights, and was released almost by surprise before the presidential elections that the now president won. Joe biden.

The film, like the rest of that actor’s work, features a mockumentary in which the cartoonish character interacts with subjects who have no idea that it is a joke. The film gained attention, particularly, for a scene in which it appears that Trump’s lawyer, Rudy giuliani, tries to have sex with actress Maria Bakalova, who plays the reporter’s daughter.

In the extended version, it seems that we will have more scenes of the picaresque jokes of Cohen and Bakalova. In one, we see how she asks a makeup artist to make her more like the rapper R. Kelly and more on the pair of conspiracy theorists who housed Borat during the pandemic. Also about the dangerous sequence in which the actor infiltrated a rally of right-wing pro-gun extremists.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm – 88% had such an impact that it ended up being nominated for two Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Bakalova. For now there are no more details on the release date of the extended version, but we will probably see it as the date of the ceremony approaches, scheduled for April 25, or at least that would be a good opportunity to remind voters of the movie.

