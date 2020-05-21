It was a pity that Disney did not reveal anything important on National Streaming Day. Many fans were expecting some news about some of their franchises that the House of the Mouse has, such as ‘Marvel’ or ‘Star Wars’, and many wonder why?

The Casa del Ratón streaming service has shown that in some years it could also dominate that segment of entertainment. Since launching in November 2019, Disney + already has more than 50 million subscribers, although its premiere has not been worldwide.

Disney disappointed its fans by not revealing anything from ‘Star Wars’ or Marvel on National Streaming Day, but it did give some small news like it would fix the problem that many users have complained about ‘The Simpsons’ on Disney + and also revealed more. glimpses to ‘Artemis Fowl’ and ‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe’. But some did not even notice this, due to the announcement that took the day. HBO Max aired in 2021, ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut. ‘

We will never get past the moment when #ZackSnyder announced the release of his version of #JusticeLeague by #HBOMax 🙌 pic.twitter.com/czAu4JJF9q – Wipy TV (@WipyTV) May 21, 2020

The ads that Disney gave of course are not bad, but when its direct rival releases a news like this, many fans hoped that the House of the Mouse could defend itself against a news like that, like some trailer for the second season of ‘The Mandalorian ‘, or a new look at ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘but this never happened.

According to the Screenrant portal, Disney did this as the studio has much more time to start giving a great promotional boost to their next projects. which will launch this year on Disney +, since both Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ are important franchises that can generate publicity on their own.

Although many fans hope to see something from season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’, Everything seems to indicate that Disney will use the same strategy it used when the first season arrived, showing a first preview in August 2019, before its debut in November. But on the other hand, nothing has been said about ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ It should already arrive in August but due to what happened with the pandemic, everything seems to indicate that this will not be the case, only time will tell what will happen.