Snyder Cut cinematographer talks about excess slow-motion scenes

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% continue to conquer the public through the streaming platform. The film reached many parts of the world on March 18 and continues its impact on social networks. Now, through a new interview with IndieWire, Director of Photography Fabian Wagner talks about the slow-motion scenes, which caused some mockery from the audience. Despite the above, Zack Snyder has once again won the hearts of the public through the film that always existed in his heart but did not have the opportunity to do because of some personal and professional misfortunes.

A year ago they thought that the Snyder cut It was an impossible thing to do, that the demands of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut members would never come true, that the Justice League movie – 41% was done and that Warner would never listen to them. But things changed in May 2020, when Zack snyder He announced through Vero that his vision for Justice League would come; It was a great moment for fans of the director and DC superheroes. The following months were hard work for the filmmaker and in 2021 we finally had the long-awaited release and with phenomenal results.

Fabian wagner He is aware that the film has many scenes in slow motion, but he regards them as a great virtue:

The only thing we know about Zack is that he loves slow motion, so you have to be prepared for that. There is a technical aspect: if you raise the camera, you need a lot more light, so you have to be prepared for that. He was ready on most sets. It’s an interesting collaboration. I’ve always been a fan of Zack’s movies and his regular cinematographer, Larry Fong. He’s such a visual and creative director, he’s obviously full of ideas. He is also a great artist when it comes to drawing. He showed me the whole movie. He knows what he wants, but he is very open to other ideas and he listens to you.

Wagner continued talking about his experience with Snyder in the set:

I presented him with a second camera, which I was operating myself. At first, I thought that maybe I could do two takes a week, because I knew I was used to shooting with one camera, and in the second week he said, ‘Where’s my other camera?’ [risas] And we have cool stuff. We would have a camera that does all the planned things, and within that there is also a certain freedom that you have. He practically knows the shot, but if something similar occurs to you, he’s totally open to it. And then there’s camera B that I was literally running around with and finding things we hadn’t thought of before.

With the triumph of Zack Snyder’s Justice League The director’s fans have a new goal: to get Warner to bring him back to continue his vision on the big screen. Through social networks we can already observe the efforts, the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is very present in the publications and it would not be a bad idea for the study to pay attention to it once again; After all, Darkseid still threatens to come to Earth to take over the anti-life equation and our heroes have a lot of work ahead of them to save humanity. Will we see a continuation coming in the future?

In addition to the Snyder Cut, one of the following DCEU films is the one starring The Flash, which will be based on the famous Flashpoint comic and that could offer us a completely different reality than what we are used to in the franchise. This film could make the difference between the past and the future of the saga, ushering in a new era that could bring really cool things. We’ll find out when it hits theaters on November 4, 2022, for now fans can just hope and yearn for their favorite superhero tomorrow to be better.

