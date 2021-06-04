Snowplus experiences global growth despite COVID

The leading vaporizer brand found success through partnerships and localized strategies.

Snowplus, a leading global vaporizer company, and its global business have thrived despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic that has affected businesses around the world. Its localization strategy implemented in late 2019 has proven to be the key to its continued growth in the face of the pandemic. Since the pandemic began, they have still seen a growth increase of around 350% in their global business.

The business impacts of the pandemic have been far-reaching, including but not limited to the shutdown of logistics, manufacturing, and local economies. For the vaporizer industry, it has been no different. However, localized strategies have enabled agile and responsive decision making, and have also minimized any negative impacts of the current unforeseen global crisis.

Local partners

In several new markets that Snowplus has expanded into, they have been able to partner with leading companies who know their local markets well. To earn the trust of world-class partners, a combination of quality products, reliable support, and long-term investment has proven to be the key.

“Our focus on producing consistently high-quality, rigorously tested products has helped us build important partnerships in the markets we are expanding into,” said Derek Li, Snowplus Co-Founder and Director of Foreign Markets. “It’s always a satisfying time when potential partners try our products, have a ‘surprise’ moment, and come back to us ready to figure something out.”

Local strategies

In Canada, Snowplus quickly realized that finding a respected local e-liquid partner would reduce the costs associated with e-liquid production and international shipping. But more importantly, the Canadian palate was quite different from the flavors that make Snowplus pods such a hit in Asia. Rather than waiting for the market to warm up to different flavor profiles, customizing flavors to suit local vaporizers has generated immediate market growth.

Read more

Indeed, Canada is not the only market where Snowplus implements this dual strategy of establishing local partners and executing local strategies. As a result, Snowplus is not only one of the fastest growing vaporizer brands in the world based on device shipments since they began in 2019, it has also achieved record growth during the pandemic.

“From our 28-point tests, the most comprehensive in the industry, to our high-tech laboratories in Shenzhen, our stubborn dedication to product quality has opened doors for us into new markets and earned us market-leading partners everywhere. let us go, “Li said. “At the same time, it has been relatively easy for us to work with our local partners and trust their strategies, which has really helped us through this last difficult year. In the end, achieving record growth has been something we are all about. extremely proud and grateful. We are not done. As the world slowly emerges from the pandemic, we are open to any partner who is willing to work with us. Just reach out. “

ABOUT SNOWPLUS

Founded in April 2019, Snowplus is dedicated to replacing combustible tobacco through consistent quality and a commitment to innovate to enhance vaping experiences. Snowplus products have passed a number of third-party safety certifications and are manufactured with components that meet the highest standards of medical safety. To date, Snowplus has received more than $ 150 million in funding, which is among the largest funds for any startup in the e-cigarette industry.

For more information about Snowplus, visit snowplustech.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005210/en/

Contacts

Sales and business contact

Derek Li – Co-Founder and Head of Foreign Business

Contact here or email: info@snowplustech.com

RR contact. PP.

Jason zheng

Email: pr@snowplustech.com