Snowden auctions his first NFT for $ 5 million in Ethereum

Former US National Security Agency (NSA) employee Edward Snowden crafted his own non-fungible token, or NFT, and later auctioned it for $ 5.5 million on the Ethereum network. The artwork called Stay Free combines court documents and a silhouette of his face in the same image.

The piece was acquired by user @PleasrDAO, who won the auction with a bid of 2,224 ethers on the NFT Foundation market. The bid was maintained for 24 hours and began with an offer of 2 ETH, that is, for almost $ 5,000. In the final minutes, @PleasrDAO and @aaa bid for the last time, but the second participant did not reach his 2,021 ETH or almost 5 million dollars.

Snowden followed the auction live and posted messages on Twitter about what was happening. He also mentioned the Foundation for Press Freedom, which will be the organization that will receive the funds as a donation. Snowden is the president of said foundation.

We have a winner, Internet friends. I want to extend a very special thank you to everyone who followed this over the last 24 hours, and the deepest thanks from EVERYONE on our @FreedomofPress to those who bid on our charity event. They help us make a better world. Stay Free! ”Was the message Snowden shared.

Stay free is the NFT created and signed by former consultant Edward Snowden. Source: Foundation App.

The court documents contained in Stay Free evoke the decision of a United States court on the mass surveillance of the National Security Agency. The court ruled that the Patriot Act did not allow data collection and telephone surveillance of US citizens. In other words, the NSA’s monitoring violated the law.

Since 2013 Snowden began leaking NSA documents to The Guardian and The Washington Post newspapers. They spoke of various clandestine mass surveillance programs that were in operation in the United States, including PRISM and XKeyscore. The revelation generated a global scandal that led to criticism from multiple quarters.

Snowden, privacy advocate

The former American tech consultant, who currently lives in Russia, is a fervent believer in privacy. Snowden rates her as one of the most important rights people have and that it must be protected in all possible areas.

In an interview released in January 2018, Snowden said: “Privacy is the tap for all other rights. Rights emanate from privacy, because it is the right to self. Privacy is the right to a free mind.

That same tone about citizens’ privacy, Snowden has also brought it to the world of cryptocurrencies. In a recent CriptoNoticias report, the insider said that bitcoin “sucks” for its lack of privacy in user transactions.

Snowden has praised privacy-oriented projects like Zcash or Monero in the past. Regarding this type of characteristics, the message of the computer scientist is clear: “if it is not private, it is not safe.”