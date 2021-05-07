Snow White’s Scary Adventures, the Disneyland Resort attraction that has been severely criticized



What was shown at the end of the tour is what has caused controversy.

After a year mandatory closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, just a few days ago Disneyland Resort theme park It reopened its doors again with all the illusion that its visitors would once again live a great experience, full of fun and fantasy, at the hands of the Disney characters.

Before reopening, Disneyland Resort prepared a number of surprises, including new attractions, as well as some renovations, that they were sure, would fascinate everyone.

One of the newly remodeled attractions was Snow White’s Scary Adventures, which was originally inaugurated on May 23, 1983 and which precisely focuses on one of the company’s favorite princesses: Snow White.

The attraction is a tour of no more than 2 minutes that begins at Snow White’s house and little by little you see animated figures not only of the princess, but also of some animals, the 7 dwarfs, until you reach the castle of the stepmother, Already turned into a witch, who offers the girl the poisoned apple and later, a rock ends up throwing her off a cliff.

Although there were many changes and modernizations of the attraction, Several visitors and users of social networks have criticized the people of Disneyland Resort for not having modified something very important in Snow White’s Scary Adventures.

It turns out that forever, the tour has closed with the scene of the kiss between the prince and Snow White, with which she awakens from her lethargy, thus breaking the fact of the evil stepmother.

However, there are those who consider the scene of this film as something bad, as they consider it to be “a non-consensual kiss”, so they believe that Disney should not encourage someone to kiss a person who is unconscious.

Let us remember that the Snow White film was released in 1930, a time in which some very hot topics were not discussed now in the 21st century, such as sexual harassment.

This situation was raised by critics of SFGate, Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine, who argued that Snow White’s Scary Adventures endorses what they consider “an abuse with the support of romantic love.”

“Have we not already agreed that consent in the first Disney films is a major problem?” Wrote Dowd and Tremaine in their column, indicating that there are no pretexts for replicating scenes in which they teach in the middle of 2021 children to kiss without establishing that both parties want to participate.

This position has generated a division of opinions; there are those who think like the critics while others consider that the issue has been extrapolated and taken out of context.

