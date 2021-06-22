Snow White: Rachel Zegler will star in live-action remake – Tomatazos

It’s a fact: the movie that started it all for Disney will have a live-action remake and we already know who is going to star in it. It has been confirmed that she will be the actress Rachel zegler who will play Snow White in the film of the same name that is in development. As has happened with many of its classic titles, the production will now tell the story of the princess in real action and here we tell you what is known about her.

We recommend: Kristen Bell criticizes Snow White for her lack of judgment

According to Deadline, actress Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in the live-action adaptation of the story. If you have not heard of her, it is because the interpreter is just starting her career in the cinema and is doing it with several large-budget productions. This remake will not be the first, as she is also the star of the new version of Amor sin Barreras directed by Steven Spielberg himself and that we will see at the end of the year.

About Snow White, it is known that the original title will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film will be directed by Marc Webb, the director who made the Incredible Spider-Man films with Andrew Garfield. It is the filmmaker who has confirmed that Zegler will be the star of his production and has also explained that we can expect to see his musical abilities on screen. This he said about the casting:

Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are only the beginning of her talents. Her strength, intelligence and optimism make her an integral part of rediscovering the joy of this classic Disney fairy tale.

Soon more information.