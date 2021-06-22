Snow White: Rachel Zegler to star in live-action remake

It’s a fact: the movie that started it all for Disney will have a live-action remake and we already know who is going to star in it. It has been confirmed that she will be the actress Rachel zegler who will play Snow White in the film of the same name that is in development. As has happened with many of its classic titles, the production will now tell the story of the princess in real action and here we tell you what is known about her.

We recommend: Kristen Bell criticizes Snow White for her lack of judgment

According to Deadline, actress Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in the live-action adaptation of the story. If you have not heard of her, it is because the interpreter is just starting her career in the cinema and is doing it with several large-budget productions. This remake will not be the first, as she is also the star of the new version of Amor sin Barreras – 94% directed by Steven Spielberg himself and that we will see at the end of the year.

About the Snow White movie, it is known that the original title will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film will be directed by Marc Webb, the director who made the Spider-Man films, which began with The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, starring Andrew Garfield. It is the filmmaker who has confirmed that Zegler will be the star of his production and has also explained what we can expect to see on screen his musical abilities. This he said about the casting:

Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are only the beginning of her talents. Her strength, intelligence and optimism make her an integral part of rediscovering the joy of this classic Disney fairy tale.

As you know, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – 98% was originally released in 1938 and was the first animated film from the studio that Walt Disney founded and later became a media empire that has delivered some of the most iconic films of its kind in the last hundred years. It was to be expected that just as it happened with others like The Lion King – 91%, Mulan – 86% or Beauty and the Beast – 93%, also that story would be reimagined.

Continue reading: The most anticipated films of 2021

Zegler is starting his career with projects that are hard to ignore. In addition to these two films, it was also recently announced that she would have a role in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which will place her in the DCEU franchise, one of the most important of the popular superhero genre. The report indicates that it was the first material that the remake executives have already seen. West Side Story which convinced them to choose her as the princess. In 2012 Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth starred in a live-action version of the classic Brothers Grimm tale Snow White and the Huntsman – 48%, a film that focused primarily on the villain of the story, Theron. In 2012, the Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger made his own version, Snow White – 94%, here the story took place in the decade of the 20s in Spain extrapolated to a Spain, with bullfighting and the circus world in the center and where the protagonists were the dwarfs. That same year, Espejito Espejito premiered, another critically beaten adaptation, with Julia Roberts as the evil stepmother, Lily Collins as the young princess and Armie Hammer as the prince, the apple of contention between the characters of Roberts and Collins.

It is expected that the live-action version will give more emphasis to the musical aspect and that behind the new themes that are being prepared for the film are Benj Pasek Y Justin paul, the songwriting duo behind The Great Showman – 54% and La la land. You can already get an idea of ​​what the new production is going to sound like. Zegler is also the first actress to be confirmed for the cast of the film.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will begin production in 2022. To see Zegler as Maria in West Side Story we will have to wait until December 10 when the new Spielberg movie is scheduled to be released. Meanwhile, other remakes that Disney already has in production are those of The little Mermaid, Pinocchio Y Wendy and Peter Pan.

You may also be interested: Kristen Stewart could play Snow White again, but now for Disney