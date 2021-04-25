Snoop Dogg hints that he smoked marijuana with an Obama

American rapper Snoop dogg reportedly revealed that he smoked marijuana with former US President Barack Obama or his wife Michelle, in a new song.

Recently Dogg released his new album called “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites”, which, in one of its tracks, draws attention and It makes many people wonder if he publicly confessed to smoking cannabis with Obama.

The lyrics of the song titled “Gang Signs” Says: “Still drinking gin and juice while smoking marijuana. I bet he never blew with Obama“, Implying that someone else has not managed to do it, only him.

In fact, the New York Post points out that he could be talking about Barack or his wife. Michelle . So fans have started to speculate if the rapper actually smoked in the presence of the former US president.

Sure the rap legend might be joking, although it is worth mentioning that Snoop has previously claimed to have used the drug in a White House bathroomHe even recounted his experience on the Jimmy Kimmel show a few years ago.

“In the bathroom. Not in the White House. I said, ‘Can I use the bathroom for a second? And they said, ‘What are you going to do? Number one or number two? ‘ I answered, ‘Number two,’ ”he recalled. Then, he said that he did not do it secretly, on the contrary, gave notice that he would light his cigarette to get a different scent, while doing his business.

Snoop, whose full name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has long been associated with cannabis, as in addition to showing his taste for consuming it, he even launched his own brand of products, including marijuana flowers, concentrates and edibles called ‘Leafs By Snoop’.