Snoop Dogg demands that Dana White pay the 2 million dollars after the victory of Jake Paul

Photo: Declan Flahive / LowKickmma.com

Rapper Snoop Dogg, who was a commentator at this Saturday’s Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta, calls on UFC CEO Dana White to pay the $ 2 million bet he lost after betting on a win for the former artist. martial Ben Askren.

With a quick knockout in the first round, youtuber and fledgling boxer Jake Paul easily beat former UFC welterweight champion at Bellator and ONE and now the ultimate figure in West Coast hip-hop is celebrating. and claiming the pay. “Dana White, where is my money? Dana White, where is my money? he asked after the fight.

During his appearance on Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin ‘” podcast last month, White was so confident Askren would win that he was willing to bet $ 1 million.

“Let’s be honest, Jake Paul is not a boxer, he’s a fucking YouTube kid. I hope you can bet on this, because I bet a million dollars that he loses this fucking fight. I hope we can bet on this. The boy you are going to fight is a fighter. A really good fighter, a decorated fighter, but he’s actually fought real guys. “White said.

In response to White, Snoop put his money in the hands of Jake Paul and urged the UFC president to bet $ 2 million instead of one. Hey, Dana White, I see you have faith in your boy, right? You say you have a million? You’re the CEO of the UFC, man. You have more than a million. Put two, put two million and we’ll match it.

While in several countries the growing participation of sports betting is questioned, Dana White is very positive about the legalization of bookmakers around the world. The president of the UFC has confessed that he is a “degenerate” of betting, that he loves to gamble and that he always does it because it is more fun, although sometimes it can cost you a bit of annoyance.

Already once White lost 1 million in a boxing match. In an interview with ESPN Sports Betting he recalled what happened: «I play a lot of games of chance. I am a degenerate, yes. I love to gamble. What was that boy’s name? Jermain Taylor. And who did he fight? I should know from the beating I received. Against a tall, skinny white boy from Ohio, Kelly Pavlik. I bet a million on Taylor and they trashed him. It was the first time that I bet 1 million dollars because I was very sure that Taylor was going to win that fight. “