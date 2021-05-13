Snoop Dogg creates a mix with Mexican rhythms; premieres this Friday the single ‘Grandes Leigas’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Mexican singer Lupillo Rivera met with rapper Snoop Dogg to create the Major Leagues, which opens this Friday and also includes B-Real, Santa Fe Klan and Alemán.

“The truth is Snoop Dogg and I shared classes, we were in the same high school, we had biology class together,” Rivera recalled during a video conference with Santa Fe Klan and Alemán.

“I think we both had problems there because we were not paying attention, but we were both having fun,” added the interpreter of Despreciado.

Snoop Dog recently made a regional music collaboration with the group Banda MS and the song What a curse that became a hit, also the rapper is known for including band themes during his live broadcasts for his fans.

Major League Baseball is inspired by Lupillo Rivera’s original, El pelotero, from 1996, which the rappers used as a basis to add their own verses.

“This song is going to give a lot of strength to the race. I think it will inject them with that force that perhaps right now many people are down from losing their relatives to Covid-19. There is no work, but the joke is that, give it up. This song talks about that, about getting ahead and looking for it, about going for it all, ”said Alemán.

The video was recorded in Guanajuato and Los Angeles. It was directed by Edgar Nito, director of the film Huachicolero.

“I have known Nito for a while, for his Huachicolero movie I gave him some songs and I made a (song) especially for the film and that’s where we started to connect. He is also from over there in Guanajuato and we became compas, ”said Santa Fe Klan.

“He helped me make the videos for a cumbia album that I made, that’s where I know him.”