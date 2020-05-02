Alan Ramírez, Snoop Dogg and Oswaldo Silvas Carreón

The Mexican Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band this Friday launched the unexpected collaboration “What a curse” with the American rapper Snoop Dogg, in one more step towards the internationalization of the northern genrethey said in an interview with Eph.

“We have always struggled not only to bring the Banda MS name to an important place in music, but We are also committed to making the genre recognized and heard throughout the world. This collaboration is a giant step in this process ”, he explained Oswaldo Silvas, vocalist of the group.

The song, which is number one trending Youtube and it already has more than half a million visits on this platform, it’s totally identifiable as a northern band song by its sound and its romantic lyrics but it includes the voice of Snoop Dogg, rapping in English and Spanish, and surprisingly integrates perfectly.

The rapprochement between the band and the hip hop singer was started by Snoop Dogg, who published on his networks a video in which he listened to Banda MS triste because his team had lost.

Months later he returned to upload other images in which Banda MS sounded and a person close to him told the members of the regional music group that he wanted to do a song with them.

“When the track was made he was sent to Snoop and said “I loved it” and asked that we not change anything. And he added his part and really did magic. When we heard Alan (Ramírez) and Snoop Dogg’s voice we were stunned. He also said that ‘the romantic song is here, now we are going with the danceable ‘”, Silvas explained.

