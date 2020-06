The memory of Kobe Bryant He is still very much alive in the NBA and it is difficult not to go through moments of sadness and nostalgia remembering the figure of the former Lakers player. This has been demonstrated by an accomplished follower of the league, as is Snoop dogg, who has wished to pay tribute to the Black Mama. She shared a good friendship with him, as can be deduced from a really emotional subject that, surely, will be liked by all basketball lovers.