Snoop Dogg and the MS Band perform live for the first time

Ever since Snoop Dogg and the MS Band collaborated on the hit “What a curse,” their fans have been looking forward to seeing them together.

When Snoop Dogg and the MS Band announced that they would collaborate on a song, no one imagined that it would be as catchy, catchy and acclaimed as “What a curse” turned out, a theme with which they demonstrated that music is a universal language that beyond language and borders, unites in feeling.

The video that accompanied this single was an animation that reached more than 73 million views on the YouTube channel of Lizos Music, the record label specialized in disseminating and promoting artists of the Mexican regional genre, among which is the Band. MS.

Now, this success was not only demonstrated online, but accompanied the musicians during their presentation at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, which seats 11,089 people at normal capacity; Although it is not known if this figure has decreased due to sanitary restrictions, in any case the singers were happy to have managed to sell out the tickets for their first joint performance.

Both Snoop and the members of the MS Band shared videos and photos on their Instagram accounts to share fragments of their concert with their fans who could not be present for now; However, Lizos Music did not take long to ask a question: To what other city are we taking this concert? So it is a matter of time before they perform together on more stages and make the audience vibrate.