Snom integrates its provisioning application into innovaphone PBX | News | Communications

Mark Wiegleb, Head of Interoperability and Integration at Snom.

Snom just announced the integration of its own provisioning app in the new control panel of innovaphone PBX, the work and communication platform of the VoIP specialist.

The version 13r2 The provider is already available in the App Store, so partners and customers have immediate and direct access to applications and functions related to this platform.

Also through the App Store, the manufacturer has established new standards for IP end device integration, a development that Snom has taken advantage of, by integrating its own provisioning app. Its app allows you to configure your phones through the manufacturer’s switchboard. The confirmation data from the terminals connected to the company’s private telephone network (Private Branch Exchange -PBX) are synchronized directly with the forwarding and provisioning service (Secure Redirection and Provisioning Service – SRAPS) through a secure interface. With this, the self-provisioning files of the PBX are stored there, being available for each port, which allows innovaphone administrators to manage Snom telephones from a locally installed brand switchboard in “Zero-Touch” mode using a app.

Johannes Nowak, Director of International Business Development at innovaphone.Template creation

Additionally, and with regard to the personalization of the phone’s functions for users and user groups, the app allows the creation of templates in SRAPS, so the end devices used can be equipped with extended settings for greater ease of use. Most importantly: “The application can be used for all Snom end devices that support self-provisioning via SRAPS. This expands the portfolio of supported end devices for innovaphone partners, including a very attractive DECT multi-cell solution. affordable, modern corded and cordless desk phones and conference systems, “explains Mark Wiegleb, Head of Interoperability and Integration at Snom.

For its part, Johannes Nowak, Director of International Business Development at innovaphone, he adds: “We are delighted that Snom has quickly taken advantage of our open platform myApps and developed its own app that is available to all our distributors and customers. The range of solutions for innovaphone myApps is optimally complemented by the provisioning app” .

Innovaphone optimizes its IP telephony platform

The German specialist innovaphone continues to develop its communications and collaborative work environment innovaphone myApps and completes your IP telephony, unified communications and cloud solution with numerous new functionalities and applications. The new version of the software includes a native application for macOS. Another novelty: Customs App enables simple and seamless integration of myApps and Microsoft Teams.

“Our new version of the innovaphone software develops the innovaphone myApps platform in several directions: with this release we want to offer an even more intuitive and comfortable user experience, to provide administrators with new security-related functionalities reinforced by protection mechanisms against attacks from brute force and allow developers to create new applications also in JavaScript ”, he explains Dagmar Geer, CEO of the innovaphone company. And he adds: “Our goal is to offer companies a very complete solution that allows gathering and using all communication, work and administration applications in a single universal and homogeneous interface. It does not matter if the user wants to participate in a videoconference, start a chat, consult the presence of a colleague or reserve the company’s dining room menu through the Lunch App: all work processes interact in myApps ”.

Snom integrates its provisioning application into the innovaphone PBX.

One of the strengths of the version V13r2 is the integration of macOS and myApps through the new native application myApps for macOS, which introduces numerous improvements at the level of device selection, screen sharing and use of applications. The V13r2 also includes improvements for Microsoft Teams users, since the myApps software now allows integration in the form of a custom application (Custom App) that can be activated directly in Microsoft Teams, making the best of both worlds available to the user.

For the developer community: with the recent update, in addition to C ++, the interface is now also accessible to programmers in the JavaScript language through a template provided by the German manufacturer. “We are particularly pleased to be able to offer our Development Partners the opportunity to offer and market their own Apps in our innovaphone App Store, on an equal footing with the innovaphone Apps. The first companies, such as Snom, are already represented in our innovaphone App Store ”, emphasizes Dagmar Geer.