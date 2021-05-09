Snom brings intelligence to its DECT A190 headsets | News | Communications

In order to offer greater mobility to its customers, Snom has expanded the button functionality of the DECT multi-cell cordless headsets model A190.

In this way, and thanks to the new firmware version 520B1, the company’s customers have the possibility to assign functions to the headset buttons and initiate, for example, a call from the A190 itself or use the buttons to interact during a telephone conversation.

“Until recently, juggling a call was only possible via the buttons on a docked DECT phone,” he explains. Alberto Sagredo Castro, Snom Iberia presales engineer. “Now, thanks to these new features, people who need or want to have their hands free when talking on the phone will find these features very useful. Interrupting a call in progress, transfer it or silence it momentarily to ask something, it will no longer be necessary ”.

Snom brings intelligence to your DECT A190 headsets.

The A190’s built-in buttons can be used to answer or hang up a call, mute or increase the volume, put the call on hold and retrieve it, call back a number or direct contact, for example by speed dialing.

Total, there are six types of functions that can be assigned different applications. In this way, each one can be used in a certain way (or several), for managing incoming, outgoing, and waiting calls, as well as for teleconference calls, among others. This guarantees optimal use of the available buttons, adapting them to the requirements of each moment.

Introduced in late 2019, the A190 DECT multi-cell cordless headset offers a homogeneous transition and roaming in DECT multicell installations, Therefore, they are suitable for office buildings, department stores, mass events or any other space, without distances or architectural barriers being a problem.

With a range of up to 50 meters indoors and up to 300 meters outdoors, the A190 DECTs, thanks to their built-in lithium-ion batteries, ensure a talk time of up to seven hours. And not only that, when the battery is about to run out, the user is informed with a voice message.

To maintain call quality at all times, the headphones provide excellent broadband sound, with no background noise or echo, and weighing just 45g. Also, the fact that they can be configured in two different ways, as a single extension for the A190 (standalone mode) or shared with the A190 and a Snom DECT phone (docked mode), makes them very versatile.

These devices are compatible with Snom M series base stations, and their current RRP is just € 148.00 (excluding VAT).