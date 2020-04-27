Earlier in the month, an unseen and unseen age rating in South Korea unexpectedly announced the arrival of SNK Gals ’Fighters on the Nintendo Switch. Influenced or not by this leak, SNK has decided to communicate through its official twitter account, and on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the first NEO-GEO, that SNK Gals ’Fighters will hit the Nintendo eShop on April 30. However, the Japanese company has not only left us the release date of this fighting game starring a varied number of female chibi-style characters, but they also ensure that more will be released soon. information regarding another of the titles they are currently developing: Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection.

SNK Gals ’Fighters: Last on the Growing SNK List

The leak left little to speculation and just a few days later the official announcement reaches us. SNK Gals ’Fighters joins the list of titles SNK is releasing (or relaunching) on ​​the Nintendo Switch, a list that doesn’t seem to stop growing. After having welcomed Samurai Shodown, whose arrival was made to beg more than the account, it is expected that soon the eShop of the hybrid will also receive that collection of SNK titles that so many fans long for: Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection.

“Today’s the 30th Anniversary of NeoGeo, first released on April 26th, 1990! In commemoration, SNK GALS FIGHTERS will launch on April 30th! Furthermore, details on Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection release will be announced soon. Please wait for more information. ” https://t.co/oo1VeLhrfj – Robert Sephazon (@Sephazon) April 27, 2020

At the moment, the platforms on which this bundle of SNK titles will run have not been confirmed, although it may be part of the information that the company will reveal soon. Will Nintendo Switch be one of them? Experience invites us to think yes, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation to be sure. What do you think?

