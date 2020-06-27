Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

We have known since last year that SNK has ambitious plans for Metal Slug, one of its most popular franchises. The Japanese company confirmed in recent days that 3 new games in the saga are on the way, so there are many expectations from fans.

Today we finally met one of the projects in development. This is Metal Slug Code: J, which will hit mobile devices. Before continuing, it is necessary to remember that SNK works in 2 other games, and at least one of them will come to consoles.

This is how the Metal Slug Code action looks: J

Metal Slug Code: J is developed by SNK in collaboration with Tencent. The title is in charge of TiMi Studios, known for Call of Duty: Mobile and the recently announced Pokémon UNITE.

Fans can rest easy, as Metal Slug Code: J will retain the full essence of the saga. Marco, Tarma, Eri and Fio will return once again for another action packed adventure.

As you can see below, the original art is respected; However, there is a rather striking change in artistic style, more attached to 3D than classic 2D. Metal Slug Code: J will offer side-scrolling gameplay just like its predecessors.

The reveal trailer shows some of the levels, enemies, weapons and bosses that will be in this new installment. Being a mobile title Metal Slug Code: J will have touch controls. There will be specific buttons for various actions, such as shooting, jumping and throwing bombs.

Metal Slug Code: J will have a world that we can explore. It will be possible to interact with various non-playable characters and even visit various types of stores. This novelty has not been entirely detailed. Below is the trailer:

SNK and Tencent did not elaborate on the game’s release date. We also don’t know if the title will be offered as a full paid experience or a free-to-start. The companies promised that more information will follow soon.

Metal Slug Code: J is in development for iOS and Android devices. Its launch is expected sometime this year. In this link you will find all the news related to the franchise.