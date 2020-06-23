Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although the situation has been difficult in terms of events for the video game industry, the companies have managed to make this a summer of celebration for video games and that means that there are ads everywhere. If you are a fan of the CI Games franchise, Sniper Ghost Warrior, there is great news for you.

Surprisingly and without anyone expecting it, CI Games revealed through its official Twitter account that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a reality, which accounts for the good reception that the first installment had. However, unlike other announcements that only warn of the game’s existence and the year it will be released, the Polish studio noted that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will arrive in the fall of this year for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Seek justice! Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this Fall! 🎯 # SGWContracts2 Landing Page: https://t.co/lE8P0UHYAo@CIGamesOfficial #CIGames pic.twitter.com/iDhNt7rBc0 – Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (@SGWContracts) June 22, 2020

Also, CI Games took the opportunity to announce the opening of the official site of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, which currently only shows promotional material, but that will soon have the details of this new installment.

What is Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts?

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is a stealth and strategy FPS focused on sniper-style combat. Unlike previous installments, this one opted for a system of missions defined in specific spaces, where it is necessary to find a suitable point to prepare for attacks without alerting the enemy.

