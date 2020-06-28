The former soccer player of 36 years He continues to reveal details of what his life was like off the pitch during his time as a professional. Yes recently Wesley Sneijder spoke of the vodka bottle as his « best friend”During his stay at the Real MadridNow he has told that he had partied with George Clooney and Megan Fox before a Champions League game.

Sneijder arrived at 6 in the morning three his nocturnal dabbling

« I once went to a party with George Clooney, Megan Fox and some Hollywood stars. I got home at 6 in the morning. The next day I played against Werder Bremen in the Champions League. I played, scored and gave an assist. If it works out, you are not afraid to repeat ”, said the Dutchman in De Telegraaf.

The meeting to which Wesley Sneijder has alluded took place on September 29, 2009, during his time at the Inter de Milan. That season, with Mourinho on his bench, the neroazzurra squad would be proclaimed champion of the Champions.

« I am proud of what I have accomplished in football. I have been a Dutch international 134 times. And I have lived life. I feel like I’m 76 years old« , has added Sneijder in your interview.

Wesley Sneijder, vodka and his time at Real Madrid

In another recent one for Voetbal International, the tulip revealed how his signing for Real Madrid was forged: “Predrag Mijatović informed me in Schiphol. He was the football director, sent by President Calderón. He took out a paper from his inside pocket, I can still see him making that gesture, he unfolded it and I saw it immediately: three million net per season. Five seasons contract. At Ajax he made a million. Stupid. ‘Take it or leave it,’ said Mijatovic. We took it, Søren and I said at the same time. The transfer between Ajax and Madrid was closed at 27 million euros«

« I was young and appreciated success and attention. But something must have gone wrong there. There were no drugs, but there was alcohol and rock and roll. I got used to living like a star, you are adored as a Real Madrid player. Everything you eat is covered with the layer of love. He was on the street, spending thousands of euros and paying people things. I can’t say that he deprived me of anything. I played quite well, but they said I could have done even better, « added Wesley Sneijder about his time in the merengue box.