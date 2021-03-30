Sneakers of the best NBA players The shoes of the best NBA players

In recent years, people who opt for sport as a way of life have grown day by day. Playing sports is health and on many occasions it governs your guidelines. But within the sport there are a lot of modalities. Football, basketball, tennis, athletics, paddle tennis, motor … As you watch matches or events of each sport, you choose which one catches your attention and which one you have the most fun with.

One of the most followed sports in Spain and in much of the planet, is basketball. Due to the success of the national team in the World Cups, Eurocopeos and Olympic Games, every day there are more people hooked on television, without forgetting the success of the Spanish teams. But every basketball fan knows that the league where great basketball players hang out is the NBA.

Many people stay up all night to watch the games or see them repeated the next day. With each passing day, the players have more influence over the public due to its popularity. His t-shirts fill the streets and pavilions, but not only his t-shirts are in fashion. Below, you can find the shoes that your NBA idols are wearing. Do not miss the one of your favorite player, buy them and enjoy like a champion.

LEBRON JAMES (NIKE SOLIDER XIII BY YOU SHOES)

Feel the King of the court with Lebron James sneakers

Ask who you ask in the world of basketball, most of them will answer that Lebron James is the best player today and one of the best of all time. The “King” has a following in all parts of the world and children stick to the television to watch his games. If you want to be like him, now you can play basketball with his Nike shoes, decorated with the colors of his current team, Los Angeles Lakers, yellow, white and purple. You’ll be the envy of the entire basketball court when they see you show up in these sneakers. Run for yours.

Shop Lebron James sneakers:

KYRIE IRVING (NIKE 5 BY OG ANUNOBY SHOES)

To be like one of the best point guards in the NBA, I put on his sneakers

One of the best point guards in the entire competition is Kyrie Irving. The point guard was fundamental in the ring that Lebron James achieved with the Cleveland and now he has decided to be a champion with him as the team’s top star. His adventure in Boston did not finish to curdle and now he tries it in New York, in the Brooklyn neighborhood. If you want to handle the ball like Irving, or at least try it, it will surely be much easier if you try it with his Nike shoes. With very bold colors you are sure to be the center of attention on the track. Feel like a star with these sneakers.

Shop Kyrie Irving’s sneakers:

KEVIN DURANT (NIKE ZOOM KD12 BY YOU SHOES)

If you want to feel like an NBA champion, this is your chance with these sneakers

The Warriors have been one of the franchises that have gone down in history for putting together one of the best teams in the history of the competition. On that star-studded team was a very popular one with fans, Kevin Durant.. The player was key in winning titles and will be remembered by all fans. After succeeding on the Bay Team, he has now teamed up with Irving in Brooklyn to continue to make history and land the first ring for the franchise. If you want to be an NBA champion, you can now buy their Nike brand shoes. There are different colors with very simple models.

Shop Kevin Durant’s shoes:

PAUL GEORGE (NIKE PG3 BY YOU SHOES)

Chase your dreams like Paul George does

One of the hot players last year is Paul George. The inner player has just signed for the Los Angeles Clippers forming one of the NBA’s fashionable couples along with Kawii Leonard, being one of the main candidates to take the title. Recognized as one of the best players in the championship, he continues with the search for his first ring to reaffirm his status as a great player. Now, With his Nike shoes, you will feel as motivated as him to continue growing and achieve your dreams. You can choose them in different colors.

Shop Paul George’s sneakers:

KOBE BRYANT (NIKE MANBA FOCUS)

Relive old NBA memories with one of the greatest players ever

The NBA doesn’t just live off current playersRemembering their retired stars is something that leaves the competition in a very good place, since they respect great players a lot. One of those players who will not forget the retinas of NBA fans is Kobe Bryant. The player was throughout his career in the Los Angeles Lakers. A star both in his team and in the entire panorama of the basketball world in the face of his great individual performances and great collective achievements. If you want to remember the old NBA games, with his Nike Manba sneakers, you will feel like the champion that Kobe was.

Buy the Kobe Bryant shoes:

STEPHEN CURRY (UNDER ARMOR CURRY 7 SNEAKERS)

Make like the best point guard in the NBA and go to Under Armur

One of the brands that is being established the most in recent years among elite athletes is Under Armor. To get people’s attention has one of the biggest stars in the NBA, if not the biggest, like Stephen Curry. The Warriors point guard is the franchise player who leads one of the best teams in the history of the competition. Now you can recreate the plays of one of the great leaders with his shoes that will make you feel different. Be the first to jump into this new brand.

Shop Stephen Curry shoes:

JAMES HARDEN (ADIDAS B / E3 SHOES)

Have fun playing basketball like Harden does

Many times you decide to watch an NBA game because you know that there will be a player who will score a lot of points. Pure show. One of the players who is in charge of making this sport one of the most fun is Harden. The Rockets player is one of the most spectacular that can be seen today. He does not think twice and every time he can he plays a triple, which almost always comes in, to lift his audience. If you are as brave as Harden, enjoy basketball like him in his Adidas shoes.

Shop James Harden’s sneakers:

DAMIAN LILLARD (ADIDAS DAME 5 SHOES)

Play basketball like angels with the shoes of one of the fashionable bases

Many NBA players who have a lot of quality, but who tend to be more covered because they play in teams that do not have great successes, are usually only recognized by all those who appreciate the quality of a player without the need for him to obtain individual titles or great collective successes. Damian Lillard is one of them. The base is pure spectacle on the slopes. His handling of the ball and the team are a delight. Now you can enjoy basketball like Lillard without having to be the star in his Adidas shoes.

Shop Damian Lillard’s shoes:

DERRICK ROSE (ADIDAS ROSE 10 STAR WARS SHOES)

Life is full of obstacles that must be overcome to move forward, as Rose

Many players are an example of improvement for many people, Derrick Rose in one of them. The point guard had the whole future ahead of him. Rose was called to be one of the best players in the history of the NBA, but bad luck took its toll. One knee injury after another left the player out of the court for many months. Rose did not give up and returned to play in the NBA. The base demonstrates how you can achieve everything you set your mind to through work and effort. If you are also one of those who strive on a day-to-day basis, you will feel very proud wearing your Adidas shoes.

Shop the Derrick Rose sneakers:

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 01-08-2020.