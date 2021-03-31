sneakers and boots made with cork and recycled plastic from the sea

Ecological and very chic, this range of sneakers and boots also has a matching bag.

The Spanish eco-fashion startup Bullfeet presents the first sneakers and boots made of cork and recycled plastic from the sea. It is the e-Cork collection and they are made by hand and in Spain with 60% cork and 40% recycled plastic bottles from the sea.

Two options: low and high

The e-Cork collection offers two different models of ecological footwear: sneakers model at a price of 79 euros and boot model at a price of 89 euros (prices as of December 2020). In addition, in the boot model you can choose with or without the interior lined with sheepskin for the same price. Bullfeet also markets a range of bags with the same ecological premises. In fact, this e-Cork collection has a matching bag.

High quality

Like all the footwear that Bullfeet manufactures, they are high quality and very resistant shoes. The objective of the Spanish startup is to manufacture fashion with reusable materials to respect the environment.

About Bullfeet

Bullfeet is a new Spanish fashion brand that manufactures its eco-friendly sneakers for men and women in Almansa (Albacete). It is a high-quality, resistant and environmental footwear that has technical properties: it is oil-repellent and water-repellent. Bullfeet was born with the ambition of continuing to make Spanish fashion consumers aware of the possibilities of acquiring ecological fashion with great taste but above all of high quality and highly resistant.

www.bullfeet.com