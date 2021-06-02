Sneak peek of Cynthia Erivo on the Disney + series

After the success of ‘Einstein’ and ‘Picasso’, played by Antonio Banderas, the franchise ‘Genius’ National Geographic continues to grow, this time with ‘Aretha’. The Queen of Soul, played by Cynthia erivo, is the protagonist of the third season, which arrives at Disney ‘this Friday 4 and of which we can already offer you, in advance, a preview.

The eight chapters of the series, the first and only authorized on his life, analyze the figure of Franklin’s musical genius and his incomparable career, as well as the gigantic impact and influence he has had on music and culture throughout the world. world. Aretha Franklin was a gospel prodigy and a great advocate for civil rights. She is considered the best singer of the last 50 years, and received countless awards and distinctions throughout her career.

Although she did not know music, Franklin taught herself to play the piano. At age 12 he began recording songs and singing on gospel tours with his father. He signed his first record deal at age 18 with Columbia Records. In 1966 he switched to Atlantic Records, where he recorded many of his most iconic songs. In 1979, he began a 40-year friendship and professional association with Clive Davis that resulted in a series of hit songs, including the best-selling song of his career, “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” , a duet with George Michael. The singer is one of the most successful musical artists in music history, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide throughout her career.

Accompany Cynthia erivo, Courtney B. Vance as CL Franklin, Aretha’s father; Malcolm Barrett as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband and manager; David cross as the legendary music producer Jerry Wexler, who served as Franklin’s guide as she became a confident singer and commercial success; Patrice covington Y Rebecca Naomi Jones(“Oklahoma!”, “The Big Sick”) who respectively interpret Erma and Carolyn Franklin, Aretha’s sisters and assiduous choir singers, who supported and collaborated with their famous sister; Steven norfleet as Cecil Franklin, the singer’s older brother, who took over as Aretha’s manager after her divorce from Ted White; Pauletta Washington as Rachel, Aretha’s loving and protective paternal grandmother; Omar J. Dorsey as James Cleveland; Mark Richardson as King Curtis; Kimberly Hébert Gregory like Ruth Bowen; and the debutante Shaian jordan who plays Aretha Franklin as a child, aka Little Re.

“I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)”, “Chain of Fools”, “Don’t Play That Song”, “Save Me”, “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me”, “Freeway of Love” or “Sisters Are Doin ‘It for Themselves” are some of the songs that we will hear in the series.

The next installment of ‘Genius’, already confirmed by National Geographic, will portray the figure of Martin Luther King Jr.

