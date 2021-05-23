Sneak Peek at Edgar Wright’s New

The new of Edgar wright, ‘Last night in Soho’, has published its first images with Anya Taylor-Joy Y Thomasin McKenzie. Our ranking: The best films of 2021.

Neon lights, cameras and action! ‘Last night in Soho’ may become one of the great films of the year. It is certified by the address of Edgar wright, author of modern cult classics such as ‘Zombies Party’, ‘Fatal Weapon’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim Against the World’, and a cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Lady’s Gambit’) and Thomasin McKenzie (‘Jojo Rabbit’). Precisely, it is the two young actresses who star in the first preview of the film, which is loaded with intense stares, midnight scares and the noise of heels.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Intrigued? Well it seems that only we will have to wait until next Tuesday to see a first full trailer of the film. We know it’s set in the 1960s, but the story remains a mystery. Written by Wright and the Oscar nominee Kristy Wilson-Cairns (‘1917’), it seems there will be a time travel and portrait of the so-called Swinging Sixties, with whom the protagonist Eloise (McKenzie) is obsessed. “It has an element of ‘Be careful what you wish for'”, the director advanced in an interview, implying that perhaps this obsession with a time not lived is what starts this whole thriller loaded with color.

The main cast of ‘Last night in Soho’ is completed with Matt smith Y Terence stamp, and the premiere of the film remains for the moment for next October 22. Like so many other productions, the film has suffered numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the final product is more than ready to see the light.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io