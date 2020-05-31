The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has celebrated the approval this Friday of the Minimum Vital Income (IMV): “Neither the Government nor Spanish society is going tolook the other waywhile our compatriots form queues to eat, especially children; Our country has won in social justice, but above all it has won in decency. “

This was stated this Sunday at a press conference after thetwelfth video conferencethat has maintained this morning with the presidents of the autonomous communities.

As Sánchez has stressed,the poverty rate in SpainIt is the largest of the surrounding countries, it is triple for example that of Germany, and it doubles the rate of that of the EU.

In this sense, he adds that the percentage of Spanish households below 30% of the median income is close to 7%, a situation that affects more than 2 million children,“who is the next generation in our country.”

“We must protect them, help them move forward,we will not allow more broken childhoods, more generations without a future, or more hopeless families; Our children, wherever they are born, live where they live, must have the same opportunities without any risk of exclusion, “said Sánchez.

In his opinion, with this minimum incomeit’s about doing “what is fair”,that is, “to guarantee a dignified and healthy life to those who, even in the worst moments like the health emergency, fill us with optimism.”

For this reason, it has highlighted the approval of the IMV, which will begin to be applied in June and that will be able to benefit 850,000 homes and more than half a million people.“This Government is committed to eradicating poverty, especially child poverty”,He has assured, since he highlights that the Government is committed to the United Nations 2030 Agenda, whose first Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) is to end poverty in all its forms.

