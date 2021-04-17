Snchez meets with Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe

Meeting at the Palacio de la Moncloa

THE WORLD

Madrid

Updated on Friday, April 16, 2021 – 07:01

Adjustment Ford raises an ERE for 630 people from April From 2022 Ford gives a break to Valencia with the order to manufacture hybrid engines

The president of the Government, Pedro Snchez, has had a meeting at the Palacio de la Moncloa with Stuart Rowley, President of Ford of Europe. At the meeting, both discussed the company’s situation in the Old Continent and, especially in Spain, where the constructor has had the Almusafes (Valencia) factory operating since 1976. Also present at the meeting were Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Commerce; and Jess Alonso, president and CEO of Ford Espaa.

Sánchez and Rowley addressed “the latest national and European Ford announcements, including the commitment to have a 100% electric passenger car range by 2030, the battery supply strategy and the importance of government support in the context of the EU’s Next Generation funds. ”

“We trust in continuing to work constructively with the Government of Spain to ensure a solid future” cites the note released by Ford, which a few weeks ago announced the expansion of its battery assembly plant in Valencia, as well as the award of a new range of hybrid engines since the end of 2022. The decision represents a breathing space for the factor, which is negotiating one ERE for up to 630 people of Valencia, after which It was already applied in 2020 and that reduced the workforce by 350 people.

Although the real challenge for Almusafes is to achieve the assignment of new models, once it is confirmed that stop doing the mondeo since next spring, I will also lose the Tourneo and Transit Connect vans and the future of minivans is in the air S-Galaxy and S-Max. In fact, the bulk of Its production focuses on the Kuga SUV, in a segment, this one, of great acceptance.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

